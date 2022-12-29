Jessica Simpson looks super cosy in her winter look: Photo

Jessica Simpson looks cool and comfortable in her winter fashion following a dramatic weight loss after the birth of her third child.



On Wednesday, the singer posted an image of herself on other Instagram page titled Jessica Simpson Collection.

In the photo, the 42-year-old entrepreneur could be seen wearing a white beanie and long tan wool coat promoting her winter fashion.

Captioning the post, it read, “Just getting warmed up! Winter's best styles up to 60% off!”

Last month, Jessica modelled for her fashion brand as she promoted a sale on her own IG page.



She wrote in the caption, “Making a list, and checking it twice…Getting in the holiday spirit with 50% off on JessicaSimpson.com today.”

For the unversed, the songstress established The Jessica Simpson Collection in 2005 as a shoe collaboration. However, the business expanded and later included clothing, accessories, perfume and luggage.

According to Daily Mail, Jessica’s brand had earned over $1 billion in revenue and considered the most successful celebrity licensing brand.