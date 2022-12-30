 
Friday Dec 30 2022
BTS' Jungkook hits 100M streams on Spotify with FIFA anthem 'Dreamers'

Friday Dec 30, 2022

BTS' Jungkook hits 100M streams on Spotify with FIFA anthem 'Dreamers'

BTS Jungkook yet again creates history by setting a new record on Spotify with his 2022 FIFA world cup soundtrack Dreamers.

On December 30, The Korea Herald reported that Jungkook Dreamers officially surpassed 100 million streams on Spotify.

With this achievement, Dreamers became the second fastest song in K-pop history by any soloist to hit a 100M streaming milestone in just 30 days.

The fastest streaming record by a K-pop artist is also held by Jungkook with collaboration song Left and Right crossed 100M in only 24 days.

BTS youngest star performed Dreamers at the FIFA world cup opening ceremony in Qatar on 20 November 2022.

The 25-year-old singer has been achieving multiple record-breaking milestones with FIFA anthem and successfully maintained the top position in multiple music charts worldwide.

