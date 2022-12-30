Technocratic govt can be 'someone’s wish' but practically not possible: Tarar

Law Minister Senator Azam Nazir Tarar addresses a ceremony organised by Lahore High Court Bar Association in this undated photo. PPI/File

Law minister says technocratic govt practically not possible.

Says no one's wishes and thoughts can be banned.

Tarar says he has no knowledge of PTI's claims of govt's offer on technocratic govt.

ISLAMABAD: Amid rumours of a technocratic setup being brought in, Law Minister Azam Nazeer Tarar on Friday ruled out its possibility and said that it can be "someone’s wish" but is not possible practically.

“There is no room for a technocratic government in the constitution,” said Tarar in an informal conversation with journalists.

The law minister said that the constitution is clear that if assemblies are dissolved before their stipulated time, then elections will be held in 90 days. If the assemblies are dissolved on time then the poll will be held in 60 days, he added.

The minister also stated that once the assemblies are dissolved then a caretaker government will come in and there was no other option apart from that.

“Technocratic government can be someone’s wish but is not practically possible. Steps can be taken for the country's economy by staying within the constitution,” said the minister. He added that no one's wishes and thoughts can be banned.

To a question about PTI leader Asad Qaiser’s claim about the government suggesting a technocratic government, Tarar replied: “As of now, there is no such thing in my knowledge, although I have seen it on TV.

PTI refuses govt's offer of long-term interim setup

A day earlier, former National Assembly speaker Asad Qaisar had claimed that the government offered the PTI a long-term interim government set-up. However, no extra-constitutional demand will be accepted in any shape, he said.

Asad Qaisar, speaking on Geo News' programme Capital Talk on Thursday, said the PTI is ready to hold talks if the government announces an election date.

He said that the Constitution has no provision for a long-term interim government and that such an extra-constitutional offer must be rejected at all costs. He said that they are ready for talks with the government if it gives an election date.

'Technocrat setup under consideration'

The rumours of a technocratic setup started when PTI chief Imran Khan, who was removed from premiership through a vote of no-confidence in April this year, claimed that the proposal regarding a government of technocrats is under consideration.

Speaking to senior journalists in Lahore on Wednesday, Imran stressed that he doesn't foresee polls being conducted soon. "I don't see elections happening now. There is hearsay about a technocrat government being brought forward," he said.

Sanaullah rules out possibility of technocrat govt

Interestingly, this is the second time that a cabinet member has dismissed the idea of a technocratic government.

The same day when PTI chief Imran Khan had put made the claims, interior minister Rana Sanaullah dismissed the suggestion.

Imran Khan-led Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf's (PTI) attempt to build up the narrative of a potential technocrat setup is aimed at stoking political instability and uncertainty, Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah said.

Speaking in Geo News programme 'Aaj Shahzeb Khanzada Kay Sath', Sanaullah snubbed PTI’s statement, saying the establishment neither approached the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) nor the PTI in connection with the technocrat setup.

"Imran Khan concocts new stories every other day; however, no message regarding the technocrat government was conveyed," he added.