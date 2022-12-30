 
entertainment
Friday Dec 30 2022
By
Web Desk

Victoria Silvstedt is the cynosure of all eyes at UNICEF Winter Gala

By
Web Desk

Friday Dec 30, 2022

Victoria Silvstedt is the cynosure of all eyes at UNICEF Winter Gala
Victoria Silvstedt is the cynosure of all eyes at UNICEF Winter Gala

Victoria Silvstedt became the cynosure of all eyes as she attended the LuisaViaRoma for UNICEF Winter Gala in St. Barts on Thursday.

The model, 48, looked ethereal in a red off-the-shoulder gown that highlighted her jaw-dropping figure.

The Swedish beauty displayed her toned pins in the garment which featured a high leg split and a cutout detail at the waist.

Cinching her waist with a matching strap, Victoria added height to her frame with a pair of silver heels.

Styling her platinum locks into loose waves, the star rounded off her look with silver earrings and a gold bracelet.

Victoria was all smiles as she posed for the photographers at the event.

The event comes after Victoria recently enjoyed a luxury trip to France with her partner Maurice Dabbah.

The beauty and her boyfriend Maurice, who is dubbed one of the richest businessman in Sweden, have been together since 2011.

More From Entertainment:

Prince Harry leaves brother Prince William ‘concerned’

Prince Harry leaves brother Prince William ‘concerned’
Andrew Tate breaks silence on arrest by Romanian authorities: 'Their agents'

Andrew Tate breaks silence on arrest by Romanian authorities: 'Their agents'
Celebrities pay tribute to Vivienne Westwood

Celebrities pay tribute to Vivienne Westwood
Kim Kardashian subtly denies Christmas family snap photoshop claims

Kim Kardashian subtly denies Christmas family snap photoshop claims

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry’s close friend pays tribute to Vivienne Westwood

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry’s close friend pays tribute to Vivienne Westwood
YG Entertainment teases new band amid rumors of BLACKPINK's exit from agency

YG Entertainment teases new band amid rumors of BLACKPINK's exit from agency
Prince William ‘preparing’ Prince George as future king

Prince William ‘preparing’ Prince George as future king
Twitch star ‘slammed’ for comparing Andrew Tate’s arrest to Martin Luther’s persecution

Twitch star ‘slammed’ for comparing Andrew Tate’s arrest to Martin Luther’s persecution
King Charles receives heartbreaking news

King Charles receives heartbreaking news
BLACKPINK to leave YG Entertainment, reports

BLACKPINK to leave YG Entertainment, reports
Brooklyn Beckham, Nicola Peltz touches down in Mexico with Selena Gomez

Brooklyn Beckham, Nicola Peltz touches down in Mexico with Selena Gomez

Greta Thunberg reacts to Andrew Tate’s arrest in Romania

Greta Thunberg reacts to Andrew Tate’s arrest in Romania