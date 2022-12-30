 
world
Friday Dec 30 2022
By
Reuters

India-made cough syrup production suspended after deaths

By
Reuters

Friday Dec 30, 2022

Police are seen at the gate of an office of Marion Biotech, a healthcare and pharmaceutical company and a part of the Emenox Group in Noida, India, December 29, 2022. — AFP
Police are seen at the gate of an office of Marion Biotech, a healthcare and pharmaceutical company and a part of the Emenox Group in Noida, India, December 29, 2022. — AFP

NEW DELHI/TASHKENT: India has suspended production at a pharmaceutical company based near New Delhi whose cough syrup was linked to the death of 19 children in Uzbekistan, India's health minister said on Friday.

Uzbekistan said this week that at least 18 children had died in the southeastern city of Samarkand after consuming Marion Biotech's Dok-1 Max syrup. On Thursday, Uzbek media reported a 19th victim, a one-year-old child, in the nearby region of Qashqadaryo.

Uzbekistan's health ministry had said the syrup contained a toxic substance, ethylene glycol, and was administered in doses higher than the standard dose for children, either by their parents, who mistook it for an anti-cold remedy or on the advice of pharmacists.

Indian Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya said all production had been suspended at Marion Biotech's unit in Noida, outside Delhi.

"All manufacturing activities of Marion Biotech at Noida unit have been stopped yesterday night, while further investigation is ongoing," Mandaviya wrote on Twitter on Friday.

Hasan Harris, Marion's legal head, told Reuters partner ANI that the company had halted production of all medicines as it awaited a government report on the inspection.

Neither Marion nor the health ministry responded to Reuters requests for comment on media reports that inspectors had found some deviation from rules on manufacturing at one of the firm's production units.

Uzbekistan has taken legal action against a Marion representative there and has ordered all pharmacies to withdraw the Dok-1 Max tablets and syrups.

Uzbek news website uzdaily.uz on Friday reported that sales of all Marion medicines had been temporarily suspended.

India is known as the "pharmacy of the world" and has doubled its pharmaceutical exports over the last decade, touching $24.5 billion in the last fiscal year, thanks in large part to the manufacture of vaccines.

The Uzbekistan case follows deaths of at least 70 children in Gambia that a parliamentary committee had linked to cough and cold syrups manufactured by New Delhi-based Maiden Pharmaceuticals.

The company denied any wrongdoing and Indian government inspectors found no contamination in test samples of cough syrups linked to deaths in Gambia and said they met government standards.

Uzbek President Shavkat Mirziyoyev said in a statement that he had sacked the head of the country's Pharmaceutical Industry Development Agency.

"The deaths of children in Samarkand and Qashqadaryo showed the state of affairs in the field, the lack of control," he said "All the officials who allowed this will answer according to the law." 

More From World:

Suu Kyi's secretive Myanmar trials end with seven more years of jail

Suu Kyi's secretive Myanmar trials end with seven more years of jail
#PizzaTate: How a pizza snipe at Greta Thunberg led to Andrew Tate's arrest

#PizzaTate: How a pizza snipe at Greta Thunberg led to Andrew Tate's arrest
Sirens wail in Kyiv, governor says drone attack underway

Sirens wail in Kyiv, governor says drone attack underway
Chinese jet came within 10 feet of US military aircraft, US says

Chinese jet came within 10 feet of US military aircraft, US says
Romania detains ex-kickboxer Andrew Tate in human trafficking case

Romania detains ex-kickboxer Andrew Tate in human trafficking case
Israel's Netanyahu returns with hard-right cabinet set to expand settlements

Israel's Netanyahu returns with hard-right cabinet set to expand settlements
‘Urgently reverse’ ban on women aid workers, G7 tells Taliban

‘Urgently reverse’ ban on women aid workers, G7 tells Taliban
London mayor Sadiq Khan performs Umrah for 'blessed end to 2022'

London mayor Sadiq Khan performs Umrah for 'blessed end to 2022'
UN halts some programmes in Afghanistan after ban on women aid workers

UN halts some programmes in Afghanistan after ban on women aid workers
As thaw from Buffalo's deadly blizzard begins, troops check for more victims

As thaw from Buffalo's deadly blizzard begins, troops check for more victims
US to impose mandatory COVID-19 tests for travelers from China

US to impose mandatory COVID-19 tests for travelers from China
Iranian woman competes at chess tournament 'without hijab'

Iranian woman competes at chess tournament 'without hijab'