India court acquits Modi opponent Kejriwal in graft case

Kejriwal accuses PM Narendra Modi and Amit Shah of using a "political conspiracy" to finish AAP

By
AFP
|

February 27, 2026

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal gestures as he speaks during a press conference at the Aam Aadmi Party office after Indias Supreme Court gave temporary bail to the AAP national convenor in a liquor policy case, in New Delhi, India. — Reuters/File
An Indian court acquitted the former chief minister of the capital Delhi on Friday in a long-running corruption probe the man had called a "political conspiracy" by the ruling party.

Opposition Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Arvind Kejriwal was Delhi’s chief minister before losing elections in 2025 in the midst of the judicial proceedings.

Kejriwal, 57, who spent several months in jail after he was arrested in March 2024 on accusations that his administration received kickbacks from the allocation of liquor licenses, wept as he left court.

"Truth has won," Kejriwal told reporters after the verdict, accusing Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah of using a "political conspiracy" to finish AAP.

On Friday, a Delhi court cleared him, his former deputy Manish Sisodia and 21 others of all charges.

A key opponent to Modi, he had consistently denied wrongdoing.

Rekha Gupta, a member of Modi’s Hindu-nationalist Bharatiya Janata Party, was elected as chief minister of the sprawling megacity of more than 30 million people in February 2025.

Kejriwal began his career as a tax collector but quit his civil service job to become an anti-corruption crusader, bringing him national fame.

Several of Modi’s opponents have faced criminal investigation or trial in recent years, including two state chief ministers.

In August 2025, the government introduced a bill to remove politicians if they are arrested and detained for 30 days, which opponents called a "chilling" bid to crush constitutional safeguards.

