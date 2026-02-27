Dubai police seize bikes of youths after Ramadan stunts spark complaints

This image shows e-bikes seized by Dubai Police at Kite Beach sports tracks. — X/@DubaiPoliceHQ

DUBAI: Dubai Police have seized several motorbikes after groups of young riders were reported performing dangerous stunts and causing disturbance in residential neighbourhoods following iftar during Ramadan.

Authorities said residents complained about loud noise, reckless riding and youths using motorbikes and quad bikes to carry out risky manoeuvres on public roads.

Police summoned the parents of the minors involved and took legal action, stressing that such behaviour poses a serious risk not only to the riders themselves but also to other road users and pedestrians.

“Reckless driving and stunts endanger lives and disturb community safety,” Dubai Police said, urging the public to report similar violations through the 901 helpline or via the Dubai Police mobile app.

A video shared by Dubai Police on social media showed some of the confiscated bikes and officers addressing the issue as part of ongoing efforts to ensure road safety during the holy month.