 
world
Friday Dec 30 2022
By
AFP

China appoints ‘wolf warrior’ as new foreign minister

By
AFP

Friday Dec 30, 2022

Chinas new foreign minister Qin Gang speaks at an event in Beijing on December 25, 2013. — AFP
China's new foreign minister Qin Gang speaks at an event in Beijing on December 25, 2013. — AFP

BEIJING: China appointed US ambassador Qin Gang as its new foreign minister on Friday, state media reported, installing a top diplomat known for tough talk against the West.

The 56-year-old replaces Wang Yi, who has been the face of Chinese diplomacy since 2013.

Qin had been Beijing’s top representative in Washington since last year, charged with putting the relationship between the world’s two largest economies back on track.

Qin, from the northeastern city of Tianjin, has earned a reputation as a “wolf warrior”, a nickname given to Chinese diplomats who respond vehemently to Western nations they perceive as hostile.

He said in 2020 the image of China in the West had deteriorated because Europeans and Americans — in particular the media — had never accepted the Chinese political system or its economic rise.

Qin was a spokesperson of the Chinese foreign ministry for several years.

He frequently rubbed shoulders with President Xi Jinping before 2018 in his duties as chief of the foreign ministry’s protocol department.

He also served as vice foreign minister between 2018 and last year.

Qin has previously laid out a vision of China as a country that has little to learn from the West and has invoked its history as a victim during the Opium Wars of the 19th century.

More From World:

India-made cough syrup production suspended after deaths

India-made cough syrup production suspended after deaths
Suu Kyi's secretive Myanmar trials end with seven more years of jail

Suu Kyi's secretive Myanmar trials end with seven more years of jail
#PizzaTate: How a pizza snipe at Greta Thunberg led to Andrew Tate's arrest

#PizzaTate: How a pizza snipe at Greta Thunberg led to Andrew Tate's arrest
Sirens wail in Kyiv, governor says drone attack underway

Sirens wail in Kyiv, governor says drone attack underway
Chinese jet came within 10 feet of US military aircraft, US says

Chinese jet came within 10 feet of US military aircraft, US says
Romania detains ex-kickboxer Andrew Tate in human trafficking case

Romania detains ex-kickboxer Andrew Tate in human trafficking case
Israel's Netanyahu returns with hard-right cabinet set to expand settlements

Israel's Netanyahu returns with hard-right cabinet set to expand settlements
‘Urgently reverse’ ban on women aid workers, G7 tells Taliban

‘Urgently reverse’ ban on women aid workers, G7 tells Taliban
London mayor Sadiq Khan performs Umrah for 'blessed end to 2022'

London mayor Sadiq Khan performs Umrah for 'blessed end to 2022'
UN halts some programmes in Afghanistan after ban on women aid workers

UN halts some programmes in Afghanistan after ban on women aid workers
As thaw from Buffalo's deadly blizzard begins, troops check for more victims

As thaw from Buffalo's deadly blizzard begins, troops check for more victims
US to impose mandatory COVID-19 tests for travelers from China

US to impose mandatory COVID-19 tests for travelers from China