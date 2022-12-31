 
entertainment
Saturday Dec 31 2022
Sophie Turner shares unseen pictures as she looks back on 2022:'What a year friends'

Sophie Turner is looking back on the year 2022 in retrospect as she shared memorable pictures of her second pregnancy.

On December 30, Sophie Turner took to Instagram and shared a couple of pictures with husband Joe Jonas while she was pregnant, before second baby's birth in July 2022.

According to People, the first picture included Joe Jonas holding Turner's baby bump as she wears a bodycon gray dress that hugged her stomach.

The second picture features the Game of Throne actress admiring her bare bump from below as she snaps a mirror selfie.

Turner, 26, also shared a third picture from a hospital bed in which she is featured giving thumbs up while sitting in a hospital gown and wears her hair in pigtails with a headband. She captioned the gallery, "What a year friends."

