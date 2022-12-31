 
entertainment
Saturday Dec 31 2022
By
Web Desk

Miley Cyrus invites Maxx Morando on NYE show: ‘She’s super serious about him’

By
Web Desk

Saturday Dec 31, 2022

Miley Cyrus invites Maxx Morando on NYE show: ‘She’s super serious about him’
Miley Cyrus invites Maxx Morando on NYE show: ‘She’s super serious about him’

Miley Cyrus has invited her boyfriend Maxx Morando to perform on her New Year’s Eve special with his band Liily.

An insider revealed to Hollywood Life that this is a “clear sign” that the Party in the U.S.A. singer is “super serious” about her beau.

The source said that Cyrus and Morando have become “the best of friends” after over a year of romance, adding that the duo is “in it for the long haul.”

“Miley insisted that Maxx’s band perform at her NYE special and this was not something up for debate,” the insider said.

“Music is what bonds them together and they love nothing more than creating beautiful sounds when it is just the two of them.

“She is inspired by him and they have helped each other grow as musicians and as people in general,” the insider continued.

“It’s a very big deal that Miley’s invited him to join the line-up, she’s doing him and his band such a solid. She wouldn’t do it if she didn’t believe in their talent, she thinks Maxx is massively talented.

“But it’s also a very clear sign that she’s super serious about this guy. This is a very public declaration of her feelings for him, it’s significant.”

More From Entertainment:

Paris Hilton ‘closes out 2022’ with updated version of ‘Stars Are Blind’

Paris Hilton ‘closes out 2022’ with updated version of ‘Stars Are Blind’
Is 'Treason' on Netflix based on a true story? Find out

Is 'Treason' on Netflix based on a true story? Find out
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry’s friend reacts to arrest of Andrew Tate

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry’s friend reacts to arrest of Andrew Tate
BTS V takes ARMYs behind-the-scenes of photofolio 'Me, Myself, and V'

BTS V takes ARMYs behind-the-scenes of photofolio 'Me, Myself, and V'
Oprah Winfrey credits ‘trailblazer’ Barbara Walters for her career success

Oprah Winfrey credits ‘trailblazer’ Barbara Walters for her career success
Kourtney Kardashian, Travis Barker still trying to conceive baby after IVF struggles

Kourtney Kardashian, Travis Barker still trying to conceive baby after IVF struggles
BTS Jin latest group picture in military unifrom revealed: See insides

BTS Jin latest group picture in military unifrom revealed: See insides
Doja Cat takes action against angry fan who sent her death threat

Doja Cat takes action against angry fan who sent her death threat
Pizza company responds to Andrew Tate’s arrest in hilarious quip

Pizza company responds to Andrew Tate’s arrest in hilarious quip
Scott Disick planning next career move after reduced ‘The Kardashians’ role

Scott Disick planning next career move after reduced ‘The Kardashians’ role
Why Kim Kardashian is turning to alcohol, caffeine in her 40’s

Why Kim Kardashian is turning to alcohol, caffeine in her 40’s
‘Forrest Gump’ star Bob Penny dies on Christmas Day, at age 87

‘Forrest Gump’ star Bob Penny dies on Christmas Day, at age 87