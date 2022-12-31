Miley Cyrus invites Maxx Morando on NYE show: ‘She’s super serious about him’

Miley Cyrus has invited her boyfriend Maxx Morando to perform on her New Year’s Eve special with his band Liily.

An insider revealed to Hollywood Life that this is a “clear sign” that the Party in the U.S.A. singer is “super serious” about her beau.

The source said that Cyrus and Morando have become “the best of friends” after over a year of romance, adding that the duo is “in it for the long haul.”

“Miley insisted that Maxx’s band perform at her NYE special and this was not something up for debate,” the insider said.

“Music is what bonds them together and they love nothing more than creating beautiful sounds when it is just the two of them.

“She is inspired by him and they have helped each other grow as musicians and as people in general,” the insider continued.

“It’s a very big deal that Miley’s invited him to join the line-up, she’s doing him and his band such a solid. She wouldn’t do it if she didn’t believe in their talent, she thinks Maxx is massively talented.

“But it’s also a very clear sign that she’s super serious about this guy. This is a very public declaration of her feelings for him, it’s significant.”