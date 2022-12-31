Prince Harry, Meghan Markle disgrace themselves with their show?

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's recent docuseries, which divided opinions over the long running saga of their relationship with the royal family, caused a stir among experts around the world.



The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have been slammed by a royal commentator who has claimed the couple "killed off any respect" the public once held for them.



The couple's documentary, "Harry & Meghan", dropped earlier this month in two parts on December 8 and 15, with both including three episodes.

Royal author Angela Levin labelled the Sussexes' show "a load of nonsense" - despite part one racking up 81.55 million hours of viewing in the first four days after its release.

"You get to a sort of mature age, your late teens, you start to see the impression you give. The fact that they couldn’t see they were killing any respect anyone could have for them with this six hours of boredom – which I watched all the way through – surely [they] realise this is ridiculous," Ms Levin told TalkTV in her 2022 Royal Roundup.

The couple’s show may have backfired and ended up hurting their own public image, Ms Levin believes. She added: "I think that, actually, they’ve destroyed themselves quite a lot."

A few months later, Meghan and Harry released the docuseries which detailed their own struggle of adjusting to royal life and their difficulties dealing with the media attention which came as a result.

