Saturday Dec 31 2022
Kanye West-inspired Nazi merch FINDS customers online: Report

Saturday Dec 31, 2022

Kanye West-inspired Neo-Nazi designs merch is on sale online with Ye24 campaign logos.

According to VICE, some online retailers sell t-shirts labelled with Kanye’s 2024 presidential logo and Nazi swastika symbols.

Some t-shirts also boasted Ye’s tweet about a Swastika inside a Star of David in December, which led to his Twitter suspension.

Anti-hate groups such as the Anti-Defamation League and the Combat Antisemitism Movement have condemned the anti-Semitic merchandise sale.

Disturbed to see sites selling swastika-themed merch in support of Ye’s presidential bid. Some of the symbols appear to have originated among white supremacist trolls on 4chan in Nov & have since been incorporated into merch by online sellers, including print-on-demand platforms,” the ADL wrote.

“It doesn’t matter whether the sellers of this merch are trying to make a buck or to spread hatred. Reputable platforms have a responsibility to put a stop to it. Kudos to those who already have."

It is pertinent to mention that Kanye West's involvement in the merchandise or sale has not been proven.

