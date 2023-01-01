Ireland Baldwin, RAC expecting first child together: ‘Happy New Year’

Ireland Baldwin and RAC (born name André Allen Anjos) have just taken to social media to ‘ring in the New Year’ with style.

The duo is expecting their first child together and the news came just shy of midnight.

The duo shared the news to their respective social media accounts.

Ireland shared the news by sharing her strip test on Instagram Stories, whereas her boyfriend shared an image of their first ultrasound, above the caption, “Happy New Year.”

For those unversed, this will be Ireland's first-ever baby and it apears morning sickness has reached the Bladwin household in 'full swing'.

Just recently did Ireland share an image of her sitting next to the toilet, with a disclaimer that reads, "If I haven’t gotten back to your RE goodtimes, projects, inquiries, responding in general… is because this was me for the past while. I’m not ignoring you".