Netflix: Here's the complete list of January first week releases 2023

Netflix is bringing a huge collection of movies, series, anime, documentaries, and standup comedies for the year 2023.
Here's the list of everything scheduled to release in the first week of the new year.
Coming to Netflix on January 1st:
- Barbershop 2: Back in Business
- Blue Streak
- Brokeback Mountain
- Daddy Day Care
- Fletch
- Forrest Gump
- G.I. Joe: The Rise of Cobra
- Grease
- I Know What You Did Last Summer
- Jerry Maguire
- King Kong
- Kaleidoscope
- Kimi ni todoke: From Me To You
- Lady Voyeur
- Leap Year
- LEGO Friends: Heartlake Stories
- Life
- Minority Report
- Monster
- Mousa (2021)
- National Security
- New Amsterdam
- Old People!
- The Aviator
- The ‘Burbs
- The Conjuring
- The Mindy Project
- The Nutty Professor
- The Nutty Professor II: The Klumps
- The Raid 2
- The Way of the Househusband
- Old Enough!
- Parenthood
- Reservoir Dogs
- Resident Evil: Afterlife
- Road to Perdition .
- Rocky Movie Collection
- Scott Pilgrim vs. the World
- Survivor
- The Taking of Pelham 123
- This Is 40
- op Gun
- Transformers: Dark of the Moon
- Transformers: Revenge of the Fallen
- Twins .
- You Will Meet A Tall Dark Stranger
Coming to Netflix on January 2nd:
Coming to Netflix on January 4th:
- How I Became a Gangster
- MADOFF: The Monster of Wall Street
- The Kings of the World
- The Lying Life of Adults
Coming to Netflix on January 5th:
- #ABtalks
- 10 Minutes Gone
- Copenhagen Cowboy
- Ginny & Georgia
- Mars One
- Mission: Joy Finding Happiness in Troubled Times
- Stealing Raden Saleh
- Woman of the Dead
Coming to Netflix on January 6th:
- Love Island (Season 2)
- Mumbai Mafia: Police vs The Underworld
- Pressure Cooker
- The Pale Blue Eye
- The Ultimatum: France
- The Walking Dead