Luke Evans does not believe in an actor's sexuality matching that of their character

Luke Evans shared in a recent interview that he does not believe that an actor's sexuality should match that of the character they are playing. He further added that he wouldn't have had a career if gay actors were to play gay roles only, as reported by People.

Luke added that it's important for the right person to get the role rather than the person with matching sexuality getting the role. Luke also addressed Russell T. Davies' views that only gay actors should be allowed to play gay roles.

Disagreeing with Davies's views, Luke said, "But from my perspective: firstly, I wouldn't have had a career if gay people played gay roles and straight people played straight roles."

He further added, "I'd have played two roles out of the 36 projects I've worked on, or whatever [the number] is."

Luke Evans is currently in a relationship with Fran Tomas and he spent most of the year with his boyfriend as the two visited Japan earlier in December and they also travelled to Spain for a wedding.