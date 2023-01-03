 
Tuesday Jan 03 2023
Web Desk

Royal author Angela Levin flays Prince Harry after Duke says King Charles 'silence is betrayal'

Web Desk

Tuesday Jan 03, 2023

Prince Harry has received fresh backlash after his brand new two interviews with different media houses ahead of his hotly-anticipated memoir's release.

In the twenty-second trailer for his interview with ITV’s Tom Bradby, The Duke of Sussex appeared making reconciliation offer to his royal relatives as he says he wants his father and brother, King Charles and Prince William, back.

Royal experts and fans took a savage swipe as Harry repeated his allegations against the royal family and hoped for reconciliation at the same time.

 Reacting to Harry's unexpected move ahead of his much-awaited book, royal author Angela Levin said: "Harry says 'silence is betrayal' (from his family). But if they had said anything he and Meghan would have jumped on them. Instead they are behaving with dignity and getting on with their important jobs."

Soon after the release of the trailer, royal commentators and fans flooded Twitter with their reactions.

Another royal expert Richard Eden also shared his thoughts on Meghan Markle's hubby Prince Harry's reconciliation offer to King Charles and Prince William, saying: "If he genuinely wanted reconciliation, this is definitely NOT the way to go about it. #royal."

 Richard added: "I want my brother back!' declares #PrinceHarry in a trailer for his @itvnews interview to promote his memoirs."

