 
entertainment
Tuesday Jan 03 2023
By
Web Desk

Lamar Odom accuses brothel owner of attempting to murder him

By
Web Desk

Tuesday Jan 03, 2023

Lamar Odom accuses brothel owner of attempting to murder him
Lamar Odom accuses brothel owner of attempting to murder him

Lamar Odom made some shocking revelations on Fox special TMZ Presents: Lamar Odom: Sex, Drugs and Kardashians as he accused a brothel owner of trying to murder him which lead him to a near-fatal overdose, as reported by Fox News.

Lamar shared that a brothel owner in Nevada overdosed on him and he woke up three days later in a coma despite his decision not to use any illegal substances that night.

Lamar said, "I would remember if I did cocaine that night. He tried to kill me. I don’t know. This is only what I could tell you. I went there, I didn’t do drugs that night. I wound up with drugs in my system."

Lamar shared that he went through 12 strokes and six heart attacks after landing in a coma because of his visit to that brothel.

Lamar made revelations about his drug abuse and his relationship with Khloe Kardashian on Lamar Odom: Sex, Drugs and Kardashians.

More From Entertainment:

James Wan hints next film of The Conjuring franchise might be its last

James Wan hints next film of The Conjuring franchise might be its last
US people seem sick of Prince Harry, Meghan Markle's claims about royal family

US people seem sick of Prince Harry, Meghan Markle's claims about royal family
Jeremy Renner gains consciousness after emergency surgery

Jeremy Renner gains consciousness after emergency surgery
Gangsta Boo passes away at the age of 43

Gangsta Boo passes away at the age of 43

Valerie Bertinelli says she is not worried about her life on New Year's Day

Valerie Bertinelli says she is not worried about her life on New Year's Day
Donna Mills reveals her workout secrets to staying fit

Donna Mills reveals her workout secrets to staying fit
Leslie Grace shares her 'Batgirl' look after the film got cancelled

Leslie Grace shares her 'Batgirl' look after the film got cancelled
Russell Crowe shares his ‘life-altering’ goal for 2023: Deets inside

Russell Crowe shares his ‘life-altering’ goal for 2023: Deets inside
Prince Harry’s ‘Spare’ promotions branded ‘ridiculous, idiotic’

Prince Harry’s ‘Spare’ promotions branded ‘ridiculous, idiotic’
Prince Harry unveils plan about his return to royal family

Prince Harry unveils plan about his return to royal family
Judge Judy Sheindlin is happy to see Justin Bieber ‘doing well’ in life following criticism

Judge Judy Sheindlin is happy to see Justin Bieber ‘doing well’ in life following criticism
Ever Anderson expresses elation over first magazine cover shoot: Photo

Ever Anderson expresses elation over first magazine cover shoot: Photo