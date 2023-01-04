 
Wednesday Jan 04 2023
Billie Eilish gets candid on her body image issues: 'I felt like my body was gaslighting me for years'

Wednesday Jan 04, 2023

Billie Eilish is getting candid on her body confidence struggles and acceptance as a teenager.

In her first video cover for Vogue on January 4, Billie Eilish appeared alongside a selection of climate activists and elaborated on her relationship with the climate and her own body.

As per the Daily Mail, Billie opened up on her daunting issues with her physical appearance.

She said, "Going through my teenage years of hating myself and all that stupid s**t. A lot of it came from my anger towards my body, and how mad I was at how much pain it's caused me, and what I've lost because of things that happened to it."

"I felt like my body was gaslighting me for years. I had to go through a process of being like, my body is actually me. And it's not out to get me," the Ocean Eyes hitmaker revealed.

This isn't the first time Billie spoke on her body image complex, she also explained in an interview with The Guardian in 2021, that she wasn't pleased with her appearance for a long time.

