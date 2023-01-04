Georgina Rodriguez shows off her knockout legs in cream miniskirt

Georgina Rodriguez lived up to her reputation showing off her knockout legs in a slew of stunning snaps after it was revealed Cristiano Ronaldo has been banned from making his much-vaunted debut for his Saudi Arabian side tomorrow night.



His new club Al Nassr, who are reportedly paying him £175 million a year, have sold all 28,000 seats for the match against Al Ta’ee and were set to see him kick off his Arabian venture amid huge fanfare.

But the self-proclaimed ‘unique’ player, who left Manchester United in acrimony, is still to be punished for a misdemeanour and has been told he is barred from starring for Al Nassr, a source revealed.

Georgina appeared to be ignoring the drama, however, as she took to Instagram on Wednesday to share a string of striking shots.

Posing in a hallway, she wore a cream miniskirt that showed off her toned legs and a matching zip-up top.

Georgina accessorised with a diamond watch, a matching bracelet, several rings, and dangly diamond earrings.

Ronaldo was hit with a £50,000 fine and suspended for two games by the England Football Association on November 17th.

He was found guilty of improper and violent conduct after he smashed an Everton fan’s phone from his hand after United lost a match at Goodison Park last April.



