Thursday Jan 05 2023
Royal family rejects Prince Harry's new claims as King Charles eager to reconcile with Duke

Thursday Jan 05, 2023

King Charles has reportedly denied Harry’s claims of a reconciliation refusal, saying the monarch’s "door remains open" for the Duke, according to new reports.

"Those close to the King insist that he has always made clear how much he loves both of his sons, keeping communication channels open throughout the last few years, despite the many barbs from California," the UK Telegraph reported on Tuesday, citing sources.

Insiders told the British newspaper that Harry’s side of the story was “wrong” adding that Charles, 74, and his younger son, 38, have remained in contact and met up several times during Queen Elizabeth II’s Platinum Jubilee celebrations in June 2022, New York Post reports.

Meghan's hubby claimed in a recently released clip from his upcoming ITV interview that his family has “shown absolutely no willingness to reconcile,” telling journalist Tom Bradby: “I would like to get my father back. I would like to have my brother [Prince William] back.”

Their relationship has “occasionally been tense” but the monarch has “reiterated that his door remains open and that the Duke and [Meghan Markle] are welcome at any time,” according to the report.

According to some royal experts and historians, King Charles intends to invite Prince Harry and Meghan Meghan  to his coronation on May despite their strained bond.

