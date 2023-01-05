 
Thursday Jan 05 2023
Prince Philip told Kate Middleton ‘you are not celebrity’ as she married Prince William

Thursday Jan 05, 2023

Prince Philip gave granddaughter-in-law Kate Middleton a fair warning as she married into the Royal Family in 2001.

The Duke of Edinburgh compared Kate to the former Princess of Wales and warned her not to follow the late Princess’s footsteps.

Author Gyles Brandreth writes in his book: "When Catherine Middleton came along as a potential bride for his grandson, Prince William, the Duke of Edinburgh was, he told me, ‘relieved to find her such a level-headed girl’.

"‘If you believe the attention is for you personally,’ he warned, ‘you’re going to end up in trouble. The attention is for your role, what you do, what you’re supporting.

"It isn’t for you as an individual. You are not a celebrity. You are representing the royal family. That’s all. Don’t look at the camera.

"The Queen never looks at the camera. Never. Look at who you’re talking to,’” the Duke told Kate, as per the author.

