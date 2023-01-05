 
world
Sordid details of Andrew Tate's Hustlers University unearthed

Neighbors have just unearthed sordid details of Andrew Tate’s Hustlers University.

Tate’s neighbors brought these allegations to light, during their interview with the Times of London.

One of the neighbors said, “There were groups arriving three or four times a week, sometimes there were three taxis a day.”

“They were young men. They say they were attending the Hustlers University.”

One even added, “They would get lost and ask how they could find the Hustlers University. I don’t know what they were doing inside.”

For those unversed, Andrew Tate’s Hustlers University promises to teach men around the world Tate’s secret for success, at $49.99 a month.

