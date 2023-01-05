 
BTS Jungkook beats Xiao Zhan for 'most handsome man of 2022’ in online polls

BTS' Jungkook has left Xiao Zhan behind in online polls for most handsome man of 2022.

Recently, an online platform KingChoice conducted the polls for the category of most handsome man of 2022 and BTS member Jungkook won the title with over 1.3M votes. 

Following that a Chinese actor Xiao Zhan, who also has a huge fan following ranked second with over 1M votes, and Kazakh singer Dimash ranked 3rd with 600K votes.

Previously, the singer has also been named the 'Sexiest International Man Alive' by People Magazine and also won the 'Most Handsome Man' by TC Candler.Jungkook.

Jungkook is known as one of the most popular and successful K-Pop idol. 

He is famous for possessing the tendency to steal the show during concerts with not only his impressive dancing and singing skills, but also with his extra-ordinary good looks.

This year, he created history by becoming the first K-Pop Artist to perform at the FIFA World Cup Opening Ceremony.

