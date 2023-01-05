T.J. Holmes believes ‘he’s done nothing wrong’ amid Amy Robach affair

file footage

T.J. Holmes reportedly thinks he’s done nothing wrong by having a workplace affair with Good Morning America co-host Amy Robach and is confident that he’ll be cleared in ABC News’ review of their romance.



Holmes and Robach made headlines last month after photos of them engaging in PDA went viral and exposed their affair while both of them were married; Robach to actor Andrew Schue and Holmes to Marilee Fiebig.

Now, a source close to the GMA host told Page Six: “Of course, he’s taking [the review] seriously, but he’s confident he’s done nothing wrong that would merit him to lose his job.”

Commenting on the lengthy, now four-week-long, review, another insider said that it is taking this long because ABC News “want to make sure there aren’t going to be even more women coming out.”

Another source further said: “The whole situation was totally mishandled, and the longer they wait to make a decision, it only makes things more complicated and worse.”

“They put them on the air, pulled them off, and now it’s been weeks. A lot of people are like, ‘Come on, deal with this!’ They really need to handle it,” the insider further said.

This comes as Holmes’ estranged wife Fiebig reacted to his frequent PDA with Robach, with her lawyer saying: “During the holiday season and in light of the challenging times, Marilee’s sole focus has remained on the overall best interest of her 9-year-old daughter.”

The lawyer further said: “Notwithstanding, we continue to be disappointed by T. J’s lack of discretion, respect and sensitivity toward Marilee and the party’s daughter.”