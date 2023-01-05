 
entertainment
Thursday Jan 05 2023
By
Web Desk

Quavo releases heartfelt tribute track for late Takeoff: WATCH

By
Web Desk

Thursday Jan 05, 2023

file footage

Migos rapper Quavo is paying a heartfelt tribute to his nephew and bandmate Takeoff with a new track titled Without You, months after Takeoff was shot and killed on November 1, 2022.

Quavo shared the song with its video, shot in black and white, on his socials with a simple yet strong message that read: “Long Live Take Infinity.”

In the video, Quavo is seen sitting in a studio with his eyes closed as the song plays with moving lyrics like, ““Out in the galaxy, up in the stars/Over the universe, it’s bigger than Mars/See you in heaven, see you heaven/When I see you in heaven, I’ma be with my dog.”

Further in the song, Quavo sings: “I wish I had a time machine/Just so you take a ride with me/I miss just how you smile at me/Unc & Phew until infinity.”

The tribute song comes months after Quavo wrote a lengthy message for Takeoff following a public memorial service back in November.

In his post, Quavo wrote: “It’s so hard to tell you Ima miss you because you always with me and we did everything together. Since we were kids you been by my side lookin up at me… You always made sure I did it first so you can do it right with me. You never competed with me; we were always on the same team.”

More From Entertainment:

Brooklyn Beckham's ‘Michelin-styled’ video fails to impress fans

Brooklyn Beckham's ‘Michelin-styled’ video fails to impress fans
King Charles appears confused over Camilla's absence during a walkabout

King Charles appears confused over Camilla's absence during a walkabout
‘Emily in Paris’ star Lucien Laviscount once dated Kerry Katona

‘Emily in Paris’ star Lucien Laviscount once dated Kerry Katona
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle claims ‘weakened’ due to lack of ‘evidence’

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle claims ‘weakened’ due to lack of ‘evidence’

Prince William told ‘violence is never OK’ amid Prince Harry assault accusation

Prince William told ‘violence is never OK’ amid Prince Harry assault accusation
Prince Harry’s ‘Spare’ leak is ‘hardly a smoking gun’, claims expert

Prince Harry’s ‘Spare’ leak is ‘hardly a smoking gun’, claims expert
T.J. Holmes believes ‘he’s done nothing wrong’ amid Amy Robach affair

T.J. Holmes believes ‘he’s done nothing wrong’ amid Amy Robach affair
Victoria Beckham sees ‘bit of herself’ in son Brooklyn Beckham’s wife Nicola Peltz

Victoria Beckham sees ‘bit of herself’ in son Brooklyn Beckham’s wife Nicola Peltz
Hilaria Baldwin films Alec Baldwin massaging her feet, ‘husband goals’

Hilaria Baldwin films Alec Baldwin massaging her feet, ‘husband goals’
BTS Jungkook beats Xiao Zhan for 'most handsome man of 2022’ in online polls

BTS Jungkook beats Xiao Zhan for 'most handsome man of 2022’ in online polls
Ryan Seacrest's account contradicted by Andy Cohen on NY Eve

Ryan Seacrest's account contradicted by Andy Cohen on NY Eve
Taylor Swift, Harry Styles dominate Australia’s year-end 2022 charts

Taylor Swift, Harry Styles dominate Australia’s year-end 2022 charts