Thursday Jan 05 2023
Royal family foils Prince Harry, Meghan Markle's plans to damage monarchy

Thursday Jan 05, 2023

Royal Family destroyed Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's plans to damage the Firm's reputation by not responding to the couple's recent attacks against the palace.

King Charles also played a rather clever long game as he remained reluctant to respond any of the Sussex's claims. He's said to be aware of the fact that the couple won't succeed in their plans to damage the monarchy with their allegations and claims against the senior members of the Firm.

Sharing his insight on the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, historian David Starkey claimed that Britain's new monarch Charles is playing very smartly against the Sussexes as he is waiting for the pair to "destroy themselves".

Harry accused his father of saying untrue things when Queen Elizabeth held a crucial meeting at Sandringham in January 2020 in a last-ditch attempt to solve the "Megxit crisis". The Duke also alleged his brother Prince William's office of trading negative stories about him, despite promising never to do so.

Harry and Meghan have failed to provoke the royal family with their stunts so far, as the palace remained calm and relaxed to let the people decide about the couple. The palace's strategy seems foil the California-based couple's plans, winning more support from the public.

