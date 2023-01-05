Spanish copies of Prince Harry's bombshell memoir have gone on sale, five days ahead of the official release date, people are speculating that the Duke of Sussex made it willing to know the reaction of public though this strategy.



The book was accidently or mistakenly placed on the shelves in Spain and then hastily removed after the error became apparent. However some experts and fans believe it was willing released ahead of King's to know the public reaction.

The media houses and fans, who collected the copies, claimed that Harry's book is dedicated to his wife Meghan, children and late mother princess Diana.



Reacting to the early release of the book, a shocked customer in Spain said: "It must've been some kind of mistake."

An very excerpt was also leaked to The Guardian with explosive claims about William, claiming that William physically attacked Harry during a heated confrontation at Nottingham Cottage.

The memoir is titled En La Sombra in Spanish, which has the translation 'In the Shadow', with 'Príncipe Harry' at the top of the cover.



Inside it is reportedly dedicated to his wife, children and Diana, reading: 'Para Meg, Archie y Lili... y, for supuesto, mi madre' - which means 'for Meg, Archie and Lili... and, of course, my mother'.

The Spanish version 'en la sombre' translates as 'in the shadow' - and customers in Spain have already managed to get copies The Spanish version 'en la sombre' translates as 'in the shadow' - and customers in Spain have already managed to get copies

Entitled En La Sombra – In the Shadow in Spanish – the hardback copy was selling for €21.90 in the 'recommended' section of the Casa del Libro, which is a nationwide chain of booksellers.

At the start of the book it reads: Para Meg, Archie y Lili y por supuesto mi madre (for Meg , Archie, Lili and of course my mother).

Royal family, Kensington Palace and Buckingham Palace have declined to comment on the leaked claims from Harry's book.

A shop assistant at the branch in Barcelona told MailOnline: 'We just received this today. It was the only new book. There was no indication that we could not put it on sale until a certain date so we put it on sale today. We have already received at least requests for the book. It might be popular here in Spain.'



There are speculations that one possible reason that Harry's book went on sale early in Spain is that tomorrow is King's Day – when families traditionally give presents just as happens in Britain on Christmas Day.