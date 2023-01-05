 
entertainment
Thursday Jan 05 2023
By
Web Desk

'Love Is Blind' star Jessica Batten expecting first child with spouse Benjamin McGrath

By
Web Desk

Thursday Jan 05, 2023

Love Is Blind star Jessica Batten expecting first child with spouse Benjamin McGrath

Love Is Blind star Jessica Batten and husband Benjamin McGrath are expecting their first child after tying the knot in September 2022.

On Thursday, January 5, Jessica Batten shared a picture on Instagram, where her husband, Benjamin McGrath was standing behind her and the couple was making a heart with their hands over her belly, according to People.

Jessica captioned the shots, "New Year, Same Me, New Mom!"

She further captioned, "Sending the best wishes and blessings your way in 2023. We're excited and humbled to share we will welcome our baby into the world and into our growing family in early June Ahh!!!"

Although it will be Jessica's first baby, McGrath is already dad to daughter Poppy and son Ethan from a previous relationship.



More From Entertainment:

Allison Williams and fiancé Alexander Dreymon attend 'M3GAN's' NY screening after engagement

Allison Williams and fiancé Alexander Dreymon attend 'M3GAN's' NY screening after engagement
Andrew Tate 'member of Freemasons fraternity' - influencer's secret hand gesture sparks debate

Andrew Tate 'member of Freemasons fraternity' - influencer's secret hand gesture sparks debate
Kelly Osbourne angry on mother Sharon who shared newborn's secret name: 'It's no one's place but mine'

Kelly Osbourne angry on mother Sharon who shared newborn's secret name: 'It's no one's place but mine'
Hamza Yassin feels insecure about Jowita’s budding romance with Giovanni?

Hamza Yassin feels insecure about Jowita’s budding romance with Giovanni?
Tom Parker's widow Kelsey opens up about how she felt 'lonely' over festive period

Tom Parker's widow Kelsey opens up about how she felt 'lonely' over festive period
Amy Robach husband Andrew Shue maintains silence on wife's affair

Amy Robach husband Andrew Shue maintains silence on wife's affair

Victoria Beckham appreciates Brooklyn's beef roast recipe: 'Inspiration'

Victoria Beckham appreciates Brooklyn's beef roast recipe: 'Inspiration'
Prince Harry stoking ‘flames of acrimony’ with Prince William amid ‘Spare’ leak

Prince Harry stoking ‘flames of acrimony’ with Prince William amid ‘Spare’ leak
Meghan Markle blasts Prince William over 'pointing his finger' at her, reveals Harry's book

Meghan Markle blasts Prince William over 'pointing his finger' at her, reveals Harry's book
Brad Pitt not flirting with other girls as Ines De Ramon romance heats up

Brad Pitt not flirting with other girls as Ines De Ramon romance heats up
Nicola Peltz accused of ‘humiliating’ hubby Brooklyn Beckham with social media snap

Nicola Peltz accused of ‘humiliating’ hubby Brooklyn Beckham with social media snap
Miley Cyrus seemingly throws shades at ex-husband Liam Hemsworth in new song

Miley Cyrus seemingly throws shades at ex-husband Liam Hemsworth in new song