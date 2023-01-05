'Love Is Blind' star Jessica Batten expecting first child with spouse Benjamin McGrath

Love Is Blind star Jessica Batten and husband Benjamin McGrath are expecting their first child after tying the knot in September 2022.

On Thursday, January 5, Jessica Batten shared a picture on Instagram, where her husband, Benjamin McGrath was standing behind her and the couple was making a heart with their hands over her belly, according to People.

Jessica captioned the shots, "New Year, Same Me, New Mom!"

She further captioned, "Sending the best wishes and blessings your way in 2023. We're excited and humbled to share we will welcome our baby into the world and into our growing family in early June Ahh!!!"

Although it will be Jessica's first baby, McGrath is already dad to daughter Poppy and son Ethan from a previous relationship.







