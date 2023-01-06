 
entertainment
Friday Jan 06 2023
By
Web Desk

'Wednesday' tattoo goes viral for uncanny similarity with Samuel L. Jackson

By
Web Desk

Friday Jan 06, 2023

Wednesday tattoo goes viral for uncanny similarity with Samuel L. Jackson
'Wednesday' tattoo goes viral for uncanny similarity with Samuel L. Jackson

Netflix series Wednesday has definitely set new popularity records with massive streaming numbers. However, an image of a fan's tattoo of Wednesday Addams has taken internet by storm.

A fan’s Wednesday Addams tattoo has gone viral after netizens noticed that it looks more like Samuel L. Jackson, 74, than the series lead actress Jenna Ortega.

The tattoo image garnered millions of views on Twitter, as a number of internet users had reacted on how the ink bore much resemblance to Samuel.

“Welp, this was supposed to be Wednesday Addams but looks more like Samuel L Jackson as a kid… lol #HappyNewYear Squad,” one user wrote, while another added, “SAY WEDNESDAY AGAIN.”

“When you get a pre-production tattoo of Wednesday Addams, after hearing Samuel L. Jackson is being considered for the lead,” joked another.

Another user commented, “That's "Monday morning" Adams after a long weekend out.”

The Addams Family spin-off series, Wednesday became an instant hit with Netflix viewers. In its first week, the show racked up 341.2million hours of viewing worldwide, dethroning Stranger Things season four as the platform’s most-viewed series in an opening week.

More From Entertainment:

Brad Pitt loves how ‘chill and low-key’ Ines De Ramon is: ‘They're great match’

Brad Pitt loves how ‘chill and low-key’ Ines De Ramon is: ‘They're great match’
Jennifer Aniston looking to settle down with right life partner after Justin Theroux split

Jennifer Aniston looking to settle down with right life partner after Justin Theroux split
North West makes a sweet attempt to convince dad Kanye for allowing her to use TikTok

North West makes a sweet attempt to convince dad Kanye for allowing her to use TikTok
Taliban official reacts to Prince Harry’s remarks

Taliban official reacts to Prince Harry’s remarks

Julia Fox reveals she cuddled with Drake during extravagant date

Julia Fox reveals she cuddled with Drake during extravagant date
Hailey Bieber cried ‘happy tears’ after learning about Ireland Baldwin pregnancy

Hailey Bieber cried ‘happy tears’ after learning about Ireland Baldwin pregnancy
British PM Rishi Sunak reacts to Prince Harry’s book ‘Spare’

British PM Rishi Sunak reacts to Prince Harry’s book ‘Spare’
Alec Baldwin fans find his request to follow wife on Instagram ‘super shallow’

Alec Baldwin fans find his request to follow wife on Instagram ‘super shallow’
Prince Harry book gets critical mauling in UK

Prince Harry book gets critical mauling in UK
Dave Chappelle and Chris Rock announce 2023 tour dates

Dave Chappelle and Chris Rock announce 2023 tour dates
Netflix ‘Emily in Paris’ makeup artist tells how she came up with Emily's look

Netflix ‘Emily in Paris’ makeup artist tells how she came up with Emily's look
Andrew Tate’s video beating his ex-girlfriend resurfaces online

Andrew Tate’s video beating his ex-girlfriend resurfaces online