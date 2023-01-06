'Wednesday' tattoo goes viral for uncanny similarity with Samuel L. Jackson

Netflix series Wednesday has definitely set new popularity records with massive streaming numbers. However, an image of a fan's tattoo of Wednesday Addams has taken internet by storm.

A fan’s Wednesday Addams tattoo has gone viral after netizens noticed that it looks more like Samuel L. Jackson, 74, than the series lead actress Jenna Ortega.

The tattoo image garnered millions of views on Twitter, as a number of internet users had reacted on how the ink bore much resemblance to Samuel.

“Welp, this was supposed to be Wednesday Addams but looks more like Samuel L Jackson as a kid… lol #HappyNewYear Squad,” one user wrote, while another added, “SAY WEDNESDAY AGAIN.”

“When you get a pre-production tattoo of Wednesday Addams, after hearing Samuel L. Jackson is being considered for the lead,” joked another.

Another user commented, “That's "Monday morning" Adams after a long weekend out.”

The Addams Family spin-off series, Wednesday became an instant hit with Netflix viewers. In its first week, the show racked up 341.2million hours of viewing worldwide, dethroning Stranger Things season four as the platform’s most-viewed series in an opening week.