 
entertainment
Friday Jan 06 2023
By
Web Desk

Jennifer Aniston looking to settle down with right life partner after Justin Theroux split

By
Web Desk

Friday Jan 06, 2023

File Footage

Jennifer Aniston is reportedly looking to settle down with the right life partner this time after her two failed marriages. 

The star's open for a serious relationship after she opened up about the long-standing rumours surrounding her personal life in candid interview with Allure.

An insider spilt to Closer Magazine that the Friends alum was bottling up her feelings all these years and finally decided to address them in hopes that she’d be able to move on then.

The Morning Show star got candid about her IVF struggles and her headline making marriage and divorce with the Hollywood hunk Brad Pitt in her recent tell-all interview.

“Staying silent on her private battle for so many years while the rumours continued was incredibly tough for Jen and became detrimental to her mental health – more so than she realised until speaking out,” the source said.

The insider added, “Baring her soul and finally offloading the years of pain has been incredibly therapeutic and she finally feels like she’s been freed of the weight and burden she’s carried around for so long and can finally move on to the next chapter of her life.”

The source went on to add that Aniston is now “excited” to find love this year after her failed marriages to the Bullet Train star and Justin Theroux.

“She’s now in a place where she feels emotionally ready to open her heart back up to someone and find a life partner who she can settle down with and enjoy her future with,” the insider shared.

“She’s not putting any pressure on herself, but she knows that when the time’s right, it will happen for her and she’s confident that 2023 is going to be her year for love. She can’t wait to start this next chapter of her life.”

More From Entertainment:

Brad Pitt loves how ‘chill and low-key’ Ines De Ramon is: ‘They're great match’

Brad Pitt loves how ‘chill and low-key’ Ines De Ramon is: ‘They're great match’
North West makes a sweet attempt to convince dad Kanye for allowing her to use TikTok

North West makes a sweet attempt to convince dad Kanye for allowing her to use TikTok
'Wednesday' tattoo goes viral for uncanny similarity with Samuel L. Jackson

'Wednesday' tattoo goes viral for uncanny similarity with Samuel L. Jackson
Taliban official reacts to Prince Harry’s remarks

Taliban official reacts to Prince Harry’s remarks

Julia Fox reveals she cuddled with Drake during extravagant date

Julia Fox reveals she cuddled with Drake during extravagant date
Hailey Bieber cried ‘happy tears’ after learning about Ireland Baldwin pregnancy

Hailey Bieber cried ‘happy tears’ after learning about Ireland Baldwin pregnancy
British PM Rishi Sunak reacts to Prince Harry’s book ‘Spare’

British PM Rishi Sunak reacts to Prince Harry’s book ‘Spare’
Alec Baldwin fans find his request to follow wife on Instagram ‘super shallow’

Alec Baldwin fans find his request to follow wife on Instagram ‘super shallow’
Prince Harry book gets critical mauling in UK

Prince Harry book gets critical mauling in UK
Dave Chappelle and Chris Rock announce 2023 tour dates

Dave Chappelle and Chris Rock announce 2023 tour dates
Netflix ‘Emily in Paris’ makeup artist tells how she came up with Emily's look

Netflix ‘Emily in Paris’ makeup artist tells how she came up with Emily's look
Andrew Tate’s video beating his ex-girlfriend resurfaces online

Andrew Tate’s video beating his ex-girlfriend resurfaces online