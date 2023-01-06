Jennifer Aniston looking to settle down with right life partner after Justin Theroux split

File Footage

Jennifer Aniston is reportedly looking to settle down with the right life partner this time after her two failed marriages.

The star's open for a serious relationship after she opened up about the long-standing rumours surrounding her personal life in candid interview with Allure.



An insider spilt to Closer Magazine that the Friends alum was bottling up her feelings all these years and finally decided to address them in hopes that she’d be able to move on then.

The Morning Show star got candid about her IVF struggles and her headline making marriage and divorce with the Hollywood hunk Brad Pitt in her recent tell-all interview.

“Staying silent on her private battle for so many years while the rumours continued was incredibly tough for Jen and became detrimental to her mental health – more so than she realised until speaking out,” the source said.

The insider added, “Baring her soul and finally offloading the years of pain has been incredibly therapeutic and she finally feels like she’s been freed of the weight and burden she’s carried around for so long and can finally move on to the next chapter of her life.”

The source went on to add that Aniston is now “excited” to find love this year after her failed marriages to the Bullet Train star and Justin Theroux.

“She’s now in a place where she feels emotionally ready to open her heart back up to someone and find a life partner who she can settle down with and enjoy her future with,” the insider shared.

“She’s not putting any pressure on herself, but she knows that when the time’s right, it will happen for her and she’s confident that 2023 is going to be her year for love. She can’t wait to start this next chapter of her life.”