 
entertainment
Saturday Jan 07 2023
By
Web Desk

'Avatar 2' box-office leads James Cameron to greenlight sequels

By
Web Desk

Saturday Jan 07, 2023

Avatar 2 box-office leads James Cameron to greenlight sequels
'Avatar 2' box-office leads James Cameron to greenlight sequels

James Cameron is ready to expand the Pandora universe as the Avatar: The Way of Water raked in the massive box-office.

During an interview with Who's Talking to Chris Wallace? The Titanic star revealed the future of the franchise.

It looks like just with the momentum that the film has now, that will easily pass our break even in the next few days, so it looks like I can't wiggle out of this, I'm gonna have to do these other sequels," he quipped.

The critically-acclaimed director further added, "I'm sure that we'll have a discussion soon with with the top folks at Disney about the game plan going forward for Avatar 3, which is already in the can.

We've already captured and photographed the whole film so we're in extended post-production to do all that CG magic.

And then Avatar 4 and 5 are both written. We even have some of four in the can. We've begun a franchise at this point."

Previously, the Oscar winner said three expected future sequels depend on the box office performance of Avatar: The Way of Water. But, the film has surpassed the $1 billion box office globally

More From Entertainment:

Selena Gomez and sister Gracie twin in black for fun ‘sister date night’

Selena Gomez and sister Gracie twin in black for fun ‘sister date night’
Is Leonardo DiCaprio, Gigi Hadid romance officially over?

Is Leonardo DiCaprio, Gigi Hadid romance officially over?
Kris Jenner pays tribute to Tristan Thompson's mom after her sudden death

Kris Jenner pays tribute to Tristan Thompson's mom after her sudden death
Furious Celine Dion fans protest outside Rolling Stone offices in NYC

Furious Celine Dion fans protest outside Rolling Stone offices in NYC
Ana de Armas confirms exchange punches with John Wick in 'Ballerina'

Ana de Armas confirms exchange punches with John Wick in 'Ballerina'
Prince Harry faces growing criticism over memoir revelations

Prince Harry faces growing criticism over memoir revelations
Andrew Tate trolled over by Rebecca Black for resurfaced music video

Andrew Tate trolled over by Rebecca Black for resurfaced music video
Chris Evans confirms his romance with Alba Baptista via cute video

Chris Evans confirms his romance with Alba Baptista via cute video
Kendall Jenner shows off toned abs during gym day with pal

Kendall Jenner shows off toned abs during gym day with pal
Kaia Gerber reportedly sees ‘long-term potential’ with beau Austin Butler

Kaia Gerber reportedly sees ‘long-term potential’ with beau Austin Butler