 
entertainment
Saturday Jan 07 2023
By
Web Desk

Camilla threatened King Charles, demanded divorce: report

By
Web Desk

Saturday Jan 07, 2023

Camilla threatened King Charles, demanded divorce: report

Queen Consort Camilla reportedly threatened King Charles back in 2018 and demanded divorce from the then Prince of Wales.

The Radar Online, citing an insider, reported Camilla demanded ‘fast-track’ divorce from Charles in 2018 after their 13th wedding anniversary, and their marriage almost ended in divorce.

The report further claims Camilla allegedly had rift with Prince William, Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle.

The insider went on to claim that at one point things got so nasty between Charles and Camilla that she “threatened to reveal all the royal family’s darkest secrets” if she didn’t get her way.

Later, the couple were able to work things out and no divorce was ever filed.

Meanwhile, in his memoir Spare, Prince Harry reveals he and Prince William had begged their father not to marry his long-term lover Camilla.

More From Entertainment:

‘Avatar: The Way of Water’ jumps to No.9 spot on global box office

‘Avatar: The Way of Water’ jumps to No.9 spot on global box office

Billy Bush makes vulgar joke about Kendall Jenner in leaked audio

Billy Bush makes vulgar joke about Kendall Jenner in leaked audio
Will horror movie 'M3GAN' stream on Netflix? Find out

Will horror movie 'M3GAN' stream on Netflix? Find out
Hailey Bieber recalls 'very scary' struggle with health & mental health crisis

Hailey Bieber recalls 'very scary' struggle with health & mental health crisis
'Avatar 2' box-office leads James Cameron to greenlight sequels

'Avatar 2' box-office leads James Cameron to greenlight sequels
Selena Gomez and sister Gracie twin in black for fun ‘sister date night’

Selena Gomez and sister Gracie twin in black for fun ‘sister date night’
Is Leonardo DiCaprio, Gigi Hadid romance officially over?

Is Leonardo DiCaprio, Gigi Hadid romance officially over?
Kris Jenner pays tribute to Tristan Thompson's mom after her sudden death

Kris Jenner pays tribute to Tristan Thompson's mom after her sudden death
Furious Celine Dion fans protest outside Rolling Stone offices in NYC

Furious Celine Dion fans protest outside Rolling Stone offices in NYC
Ana de Armas confirms exchange punches with John Wick in 'Ballerina'

Ana de Armas confirms exchange punches with John Wick in 'Ballerina'
Netflix: Here's the list of renewal series & January upcoming releases

Netflix: Here's the list of renewal series & January upcoming releases

Prince Harry faces growing criticism over memoir revelations

Prince Harry faces growing criticism over memoir revelations