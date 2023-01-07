Camilla threatened King Charles, demanded divorce: report

Queen Consort Camilla reportedly threatened King Charles back in 2018 and demanded divorce from the then Prince of Wales.



The Radar Online, citing an insider, reported Camilla demanded ‘fast-track’ divorce from Charles in 2018 after their 13th wedding anniversary, and their marriage almost ended in divorce.

The report further claims Camilla allegedly had rift with Prince William, Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle.

The insider went on to claim that at one point things got so nasty between Charles and Camilla that she “threatened to reveal all the royal family’s darkest secrets” if she didn’t get her way.

Later, the couple were able to work things out and no divorce was ever filed.

Meanwhile, in his memoir Spare, Prince Harry reveals he and Prince William had begged their father not to marry his long-term lover Camilla.