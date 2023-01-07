 
Chris Evans goes Instagram official with Alba Baptista in cute video: WATCH

Chris Evans goes Instagram official with Alba Baptista in a cute video full of frights.

On Friday, January 6th, 2023, Evans, 41, shared a video compilation on his Instagram Story of himself and his Portuguese actress girlfriend scaring each other throughout the year as they do laundry, pass through doorways or simply walk past each other.

“A look back at 2022 [three heart emojis],” Evans wrote at the top of the video.

It’s the first time the Captain America star has given fans a look into his romance with Baptista since Page Six obtained exclusive photos of the pair packing on the PDA last November.

According to Us Magazine, the two were first linked in 2021 when the Warrior Nun actress began following the Knives Out star and several of his family members on Instagram.

In October 2022, the pair made headlines again after eagle-eyed fans noticed that the two jack-o-lanterns Evans carved and posted via his Instagram Story matched the ones that Baptista’s mom set as her own profile picture.

Days before the actor’s romance with Baptista went public, he was named People’s 2022 Sexiest Man Alive. In the cover story for the publication, Evans talked about how he wanted to settle down and start a family.

“That’s absolutely something I want: wife, kids, building a family,” he shared.

“When you read about most of the best artists, whether it’s actors, painters, writers, most of them [admit] it wasn’t the work they made [that they are most proud of], it was about the relationships; the families they created, the love they found, the love they shared.”

