Austin Butler spills he will bring THIS person as a date to the 2023 Golden Globes

Saturday Jan 07 2023
Saturday Jan 07, 2023

Austin Butler has recently disclosed who he’s going to take his date for the auspicious 80th Golden Globes on January 10.

Lately, Butler attended the 34th Annual Palm Springs International Film Festival Awards Gala where he told Entertainment Tonight who he’ll bring as his date to this year’s award ceremony

“I'm going to bring my older sister Ashley as my date to the award,” said the 31-year-old.

Butler pointed out that it was “a tough decision to pick out an individual to join him on the big day”; however, he added, “She's my one and only sister, so it'll be nice to be with her”.

Earlier, Butler gave a shoutout to his elder sister during his Saturday Night Live hosting debut last month who was present in the in-studio audience.

Ashley has always been a big support of her brother and cherish his every achievement and milestone.

At the time of his movie Elvis’ first premiere, Ashley shared a post on Instagram, congratulating him for his amazing performance.

It is pertinent to mention that Butler has been nominated in the best actor category for his Elvis character at the Golden Globes.

Other nominees in the same category included Brendan Fraser (The Whale), Hugh Jackman (The Son), Bill Nighy (Living) and Jeremy Pope (The Inspection).

