 
entertainment
Sunday Jan 08 2023
By
Web Desk

Andrew Tate tattooed every cam girl with ‘owned by Tate’ branding: report

By
Web Desk

Sunday Jan 08, 2023

File Footage

Andrew Tate has just been accused of treating the women in his compound like slaves after reports he’d brand them with the words “owned by Tate” went viral.

The women in question reportedly walked around with this branding, during the entire duration of their stay, per a report by the New York Post.

The same tats were also visible in videos created by the women operating out of Romania.

This comes shortly after resurfaced allegations of rape were brought against the polarizing figure.

He has even been quoted saying similar statements during the course of his interviews with outlets like Barstool Sports.

At the time he was quoted saying, “It’s not about being property, it’s about she belongs to him,” and its “because they’re in a relationship.”

However, to Tate, the same does not apply to male counterparts since, “I think the women belong(s) to the man” and has “a stake in those pasts”, but not the other way around.

Even a social media post by a model named Sebastian Vieru, show Tate’s name tattooed on her back, in temporary ink.

As of now Tate’s lawyer, Eugen Vidineac claims, that they all “deny the allegations, and they want to cooperate with the prosecutors and to declare their innocence,” and also “deny any exploitation of women.”

More From Entertainment:

Jessi J praying for the ‘safe landing of this magical baby everyday’

Jessi J praying for the ‘safe landing of this magical baby everyday’
King Charles thinks he will be reunited with his son Harry: report

King Charles thinks he will be reunited with his son Harry: report

In a public plea, King Charles asked to let the staff speak against Harry

In a public plea, King Charles asked to let the staff speak against Harry

Meghan Markle is dangerous says US author

Meghan Markle is dangerous says US author

Prince Harry says he had questions and qualms about war in Afghanistan

Prince Harry says he had questions and qualms about war in Afghanistan

King Charles moves against Prince Harry after 'Spare' allegations

King Charles moves against Prince Harry after 'Spare' allegations

Lisa-mania: Thai Blackpink fans in frenzy over Bangkok concert

Lisa-mania: Thai Blackpink fans in frenzy over Bangkok concert
Royal family's silence over Prince Harry’s damaging claims sets tongues wagging

Royal family's silence over Prince Harry’s damaging claims sets tongues wagging

Prince Harry's hilarious claims in 'Spare' trigger laugh riot

Prince Harry's hilarious claims in 'Spare' trigger laugh riot
Prince Harry breaks silence on 'Tiara-gate' row

Prince Harry breaks silence on 'Tiara-gate' row
Love Island's villa 'overlooks prison where Nelson Mandela served jail term'

Love Island's villa 'overlooks prison where Nelson Mandela served jail term'
Katie Price ex Peter Andre enjoys family moments amid parents declining health

Katie Price ex Peter Andre enjoys family moments amid parents declining health