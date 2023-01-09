 
entertainment
Monday Jan 09 2023
By
Web Desk

Prince Harry crosses King Charles ‘red line’ despite warnings

By
Web Desk

Monday Jan 09, 2023

Duke of Sussex Prince Harry has apparently crossed King Charles ‘red line’ despite warnings as he opened up about his relationship with stepmother Queen Consort Camilla.

Prince Harry branded Camilla a "villain" who "traded information" in a bid to rehabilitate her image.

The Duke opened up about his relationship with Camilla, who married his dad King Charles in 2005 - in a new US TV interview to promote his memoir Spare in which he called Camilla "dangerous".

During his chat with 60 Minutes host Anderson Cooper, Harry said: "She was the villain. She was the third person in [Charles' marriage to Diana, Princess of Wales] ... She needed to rehabilitate her image."

Also, in his memoir, the Prince wrote that after Diana´s death, Camilla "began playing the long game: a campaign aimed at marriage and eventually the crown".

Details appeared in media of private conversations that "could only have been leaked" by Camilla, Harry alleged.

Prince Harry was warned that Queen Consort Camilla is King Charles ‘red line’ and “If Harry trashes her then Charles could pull the plug, and Harry knows that.”

