BTS RM has a passion for these six things according to a magazine: Find out

BTS RM loves six things according to a Korean magazine, that make him the best version of himself.





1. Korean Art:

Art being one, Weverse magazine revealed, "The rapper's interest in art took hold during a tour in 2018 when he visited the Art Institute of Chicago, which he was drawn to simply because it seemed a waste to spend all his time in hotels. After visiting some world-renowned museums, it suddenly occurred to him one day that all his roots are in Korea, and from then on he became interested in Korean painters."





2. Reading:

RM is seen a lot of time reading. Weverse magazine reported, "He’s into a variety of genres, from novels and poems to psychology, history and art; upon seeing RM’s bookshelf, author Kim Young-ha even noted, ‘These aren’t books you commonly see in someone’s bookshelf.’ A quick list of books RM’s recently mentioned shows just how wide a range of reading material he enjoys, including Depth of the Landscape, Mitsubachi to Enrai, End of the Summer, All About Saul Leiter, The Midnight Library and Doing Good."





3. Interior Design:

RM also has an eye for detail, as he has shown interest in interior design by decorating his studio. Although, his preference has changed from bright colourful objects and KAWS figures to a more neutral display of his favorite art and wooden pieces.





4. Pop Culture:

RM loves to watch reality shows and dramas. According to the publication, "It’s typical to hear RM say things like, ‘I came home early so I wouldn’t miss this episode,’ or, ‘What’s the point of living once the show’s over?’ He watched Street Dance Girls Fighter as it aired on Mnet, writing an emotional post when the crew he was rooting for was eliminated. Then, when Extraordinary Attorney Woo was airing, he was seen imitating the greeting from the show with the other BTS members."





5. Plants:

For RM, being connected with the nature is a form of self-love. As per the publication, "RM lovingly calls his bonsai trees by name as he waters and talks to them, and further evidence of his affection for the tiny trees can be seen on In the SOOP when he keeps his Baby Plum with him in the car heading out to their destination the whole time. He even waters it as soon as they arrive—before unpacking anything else."





6. People:

Lastly, "As an artist himself, RM studies the lives of other artists through books and through their work, suggesting he learns from the lives of those who have come before him and struggled with the same questions, and in this way finds inspiration for his creative process but also for his direction in life."

