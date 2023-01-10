Hugh Jackman insists never took steroids to play 'Wolverine'

Hugh Jackman's bulky Wolverine character in the X-Men series has led many to question: does he on juice?

During an interview on HBO's Who's Talking to Chris Wallace, The Prestige star settled the debate.

"Over the years, people have wondered, did he juice?" Wallace asked. "Did he take steroids?"

"No, I love my job. And I love Wolverine," Jackman said. "I got to be careful what I say here, but I had been told anecdotally what the side effects are of that. And I was like, 'I don't love it that much.'

So no, I just did it the old-school way. And I tell you, I've eaten more chickens — I'm so sorry to all the vegans and vegetarians and to the chickens of the world. Literally, the karma is not good for me. If the deity has anything related to chickens, I'm in trouble."

Jackman is set to reprise his role in the Marvel's upcoming film Deadpool 3.



