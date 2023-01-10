 
Brad Pitt recalls his first ever intimate scene, 'I was just rolling and frolicking'

Brad Pitt candidly discussed his first-ever on-screen intimate scene on 80s TV show Dallas.

The Babylon star, 59, actor spoke to W Magazine for its first issue of 2023, “Volume 1, Best Performances”, about his first on-camera love scene.

Pitt responded, “It would have been in the show ‘Dallas’. I had to roll around in the hay in a barn. I don’t think I had a line. I was just rolling and frolicking.”

The Bullet Train actor starred in four episodes of the soap opera as Randy, the boyfriend of Shalane McCall’s character Charlie Wade, from 1987-1988.

Pitt then went on to discuss his famous scene from 1991 Thelma & Louise, in which he starred as J.D. opposite Geena Davis.

“Yeah, that was my entry into the big leagues, I guess. Geena [Davis] was so sweet and kind and delicate. That love scene, I think, went on for two days of shooting. She took care of me.”

He added of whether he knew how much of an impact the 1991 film would have after reading the script, “I just thought, ‘I’m the guy for this.’ But they went through a couple of other actors.”

“I didn’t get the part at first, and then it came back around and I didn’t get it again, and I went, ‘Huh. All right. Moving on.’ And then it came back around again. I feel like it was three times.”

