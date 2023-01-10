 
entertainment
Tuesday Jan 10 2023
By
Web Desk

Queen was 'sad' when Prince Harry decided to quit being working royal

By
Web Desk

Tuesday Jan 10, 2023

FileFootage

Prince Harry recently dished on Queen Elizabeth II’s reaction to the his decision to quit being a working royal.

The Duke of Sussex and his relationship with the royal family have been creating a massive buzz since the royal broke his silence during his recent interviews.

During his conversation with ABC News, Prince Harry told Michael Strahan about how the late monarch felt when he shared his decision.

Michael asked the prince if the Queen was angry to which Harry replied: “No. My grandmother and I had a very good relationship. But I had many many conversations with her over the years... So, it was never a surprise to anybody, least of all her.”

“She knew what was going on. She knew how hard it was. I have huge amounts of respect for her,” the father of two added.

“She never said to me that she was angry. I think she was sad that it got to that point,” Harry added.

More From Entertainment:

Jennifer Lopez shows off her toned physique in hot pink sportswear

Jennifer Lopez shows off her toned physique in hot pink sportswear

Ellen DeGeneres films destruction of Montecito due to heavy rain

Ellen DeGeneres films destruction of Montecito due to heavy rain

Britney Spears claps back at 'creepy and weird' photos with Paris Hilton

Britney Spears claps back at 'creepy and weird' photos with Paris Hilton
Brad Pitt recalls his first ever intimate scene, ‘I was just rolling and frolicking’

Brad Pitt recalls his first ever intimate scene, ‘I was just rolling and frolicking’
Holly Willoughby son gives her a new look ahead of return to This Morning

Holly Willoughby son gives her a new look ahead of return to This Morning
Nicole Kidman plans on becoming mom at 55, looking to adopt baby with Keith Urban

Nicole Kidman plans on becoming mom at 55, looking to adopt baby with Keith Urban
Prince Harry ‘loses plot’ during eye-popping moments of recent interviews

Prince Harry ‘loses plot’ during eye-popping moments of recent interviews

BRIT Awards 2023: Mo Gilligan confirmed as host for second year

BRIT Awards 2023: Mo Gilligan confirmed as host for second year

Michelle Yeoh opens up about ageing in Hollywood: ‘age over ability’

Michelle Yeoh opens up about ageing in Hollywood: ‘age over ability’
Prince Harry's security beefed up amid fears of attack: Duke seen with armed bodyguards

Prince Harry's security beefed up amid fears of attack: Duke seen with armed bodyguards
Bob Saget’s wife reveals why she wants ‘blue tick’ re-verification on Twitter

Bob Saget’s wife reveals why she wants ‘blue tick’ re-verification on Twitter
The Weeknd reveals his deep connection with 2009 film 'Avatar'

The Weeknd reveals his deep connection with 2009 film 'Avatar'