 
entertainment
Tuesday Jan 10 2023
By
Web Desk

Sara Waisglass gives a befitting reply to hate over her Ginny & Georgia’s character

By
Web Desk

Tuesday Jan 10, 2023

Sara Waisglass gives a befitting reply to hate over her Ginny & Georgia’s character
Sara Waisglass gives a befitting reply to hate over her Ginny & Georgia’s character

Ginny & Georgia star Sara Waisglass has recently reacted to the criticism over her character Max Baker in the series.

Lately, Sara shared a video on TikTok, where she could be seen lip-syncing to “Heaven is a place on Earth and captioned the post, “It's an occupational hazard. Yeehaw!!!!”.

One user commented, “I want Maxine from Ginny and Georgia to get hit by a bus LEAVE GINNY AND ABBY ALONEEEE.”

“Watching Ginny & Georgia szn 2 and Max is so annoying get her off of my screen,” said another.

Other added, “Max from Ginny and Georgia is the most annoying character ever omg girl shut up.”

Speaking with E! News, Sara revealed that in season two of the Netflix series, Max needed some grave “self-growth.

The actress mentioned, “Max finally learning to be outside of herself and to understand that not everything has to be about her.”

“But also, for Max to know that she’s okay on her own,” added Sara.

More From Entertainment:

Gwyneth Paltrow says life before social media was great

Gwyneth Paltrow says life before social media was great
Chris Harrison reveals he got sick and lost 20 pounds after ‘The Bachelor’ exit

Chris Harrison reveals he got sick and lost 20 pounds after ‘The Bachelor’ exit
Austin Butler cites Leonardo DiCaprio’s advice on ‘staying grounded’

Austin Butler cites Leonardo DiCaprio’s advice on ‘staying grounded’
Andrew Tate fears to be killed in prison?

Andrew Tate fears to be killed in prison?
Nicola Peltz doesn’t want to be part of Victoria Beckham’s ‘struggling’ fashion empire

Nicola Peltz doesn’t want to be part of Victoria Beckham’s ‘struggling’ fashion empire
'Vibrating with the universe!' Madonna engages in traditional rituals

'Vibrating with the universe!' Madonna engages in traditional rituals

Andrew Tate seen upset as he returns to prison ahead of court's decision

Andrew Tate seen upset as he returns to prison ahead of court's decision
Janey Godley irked by fans questions amid terminal cancer

Janey Godley irked by fans questions amid terminal cancer
Prince Harry attacks his mother Princess Diana's butler Paul Burrell

Prince Harry attacks his mother Princess Diana's butler Paul Burrell
David Beckham’s son Cruz and his girlfriend take the family dogs for a stroll

David Beckham’s son Cruz and his girlfriend take the family dogs for a stroll
Victoria Beckham receives heat over her 'driest' birthday wish for Nicola Peltz

Victoria Beckham receives heat over her 'driest' birthday wish for Nicola Peltz
Andrew Tate appeals detention in Romanian court, fans restless to know verdict

Andrew Tate appeals detention in Romanian court, fans restless to know verdict