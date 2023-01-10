Sara Waisglass gives a befitting reply to hate over her Ginny & Georgia’s character

Ginny & Georgia star Sara Waisglass has recently reacted to the criticism over her character Max Baker in the series.



Lately, Sara shared a video on TikTok, where she could be seen lip-syncing to “Heaven is a place on Earth and captioned the post, “It's an occupational hazard. Yeehaw!!!!”.

One user commented, “I want Maxine from Ginny and Georgia to get hit by a bus LEAVE GINNY AND ABBY ALONEEEE.”

“Watching Ginny & Georgia szn 2 and Max is so annoying get her off of my screen,” said another.

Other added, “Max from Ginny and Georgia is the most annoying character ever omg girl shut up.”

Speaking with E! News, Sara revealed that in season two of the Netflix series, Max needed some grave “self-growth.

The actress mentioned, “Max finally learning to be outside of herself and to understand that not everything has to be about her.”

“But also, for Max to know that she’s okay on her own,” added Sara.