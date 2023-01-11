 
Victoria Silvstedt shows off her hourglass curves in pink revealing outfit

Victoria Silvstedt showed off her hourglass curves in pink revealing out as she took a dip in the sea in St Barts on Tuesday.

The model, 48, looked sensational, opting for a busty pink bikini with starfish appliqué detailing and oversized bows on her hips.

She piled her bright blonde hair on top of her head ready for her sun-soaked day at the beach.

Victoria seemingly went makeup free to show off her bronzed complexion and shielded her eyes with a pair of oversized tortoiseshell sunglasses.

She accessorised with a luxurious silver and gold watch and sprinted across the white sand to the crystal-clear water.

It comes after Victoria ensured all eyes were on her as she attended the LuisaViaRoma for UNICEF Winter Gala in St. Barts last week.

