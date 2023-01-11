 
entertainment
Wednesday Jan 11 2023
By
Web Desk

Meghan Markle thought Prince Andrew was Queen’s purse-holding ‘assistant’

By
Web Desk

Wednesday Jan 11, 2023

Meghan Markle thought Prince Andrew was Queen Elizabeth II’s assistant, reveals Prince Harry.

The Duke of Sussex, in his book titled ‘Spare’ recalls his girlfriend’s meeting with Her Majesty at the Royal Lodge in October 2016.

Speaking about his conversation with the Suits actress moments after the Queen had gone, Harry reveals how he had to tell Meghan that the Duke of York, was in fact the monarch’s son.

“After a moment, Meg asked me something about the Queen’s assistant. I asked who she was talking about,” Harry accounts in his book.

“‘That man holding the purse. That man who walked her to the door. That wasn’t her assistant? Who was it?’” he recalled Meghan asking.

Harry then told his girlfriend that the man was in fact his uncle, Prince Andrew.

“‘That was her second son. Andrew.’”

“She definitely hadn’t googled us,” Harry sees in retrospect.

Prince Harry’s book is officially out on shelves this month.

