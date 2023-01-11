BTS' RM takes over billboard chart with record-breaking achievement: Find out

BTS star RM yet again rules the United States billboard chart with album Indigo.



On January 10, Soompi reported that BTS leader RM's album Indigo had successfully remained on Billboard's 'Top 200 Album Chart’ and marked as the most popular album across the United States for a fourth consecutive week.

Indigo soared to the No. 71 position on Billboard ranking this week and RM became the first-ever South Korean male soloist in K-pop history to spend four weeks on the chart.

The album also ranked at the No.2 position on Billboard’s ‘World Album Chart' and also stayed at the NO.3 spot on the ‘Top Album Sales chart.'

Indigo is the first solo album from BTS leader RM which was released on December 2, 2022.

The 28-year-old singer is the third member of BTS to release his first solo single album after J-Hope and Jin.