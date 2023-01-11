 
entertainment
Wednesday Jan 11 2023
Rupert Grint gifs 'very own Target' to daughter Wednesday

Wednesday Jan 11, 2023

Rupert Grint gifs ‘very own Target’ to daughter Wednesday
Rupert Grint gifs ‘very own Target’ to daughter Wednesday

Rupert Grint has just showed off his adorable gift to 2-year-old daughter Wednesday and social media is in fits.

For those unversed, Grint’s daughter is a huge fan of the international shopping chain Target and the fun dad decided to surprise her with his own at-home version.

He showed it all off during an appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.

According to Grint, his daughter’s ‘obsession’ with Target is well-known and “She's kind of princess crazy, as well. She's struggling a little bit with adjusting to U.K. life. She spent most of her time in America so she's missing some cultural things.”

Rupert Grint gifs ‘very own Target’ to daughter Wednesday

One of them being Target, “She does love Philly. She loves hoagies, she loves water ice. And I mean the big one is Target. She is obsessed with Target.”

“She'd choose that over going to the park, or zoo. But she loves going to different Targets and seeing how the layout is kind of slightly different.”

“Sometimes she doesn't buy anything, she just wants to kind of browse. The toy aisle is definitely a draw, but she's more into lip balm, to be fair."

