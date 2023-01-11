Prince Harry’s memoir leak a ‘blessing in disguise’?

File Footagee

Prince Harry is reportedly being asked to ‘be more thankful’ with the leak of his memoir since it ‘offers substantial publicity’

The founder of Dauntless PR Luana Ribeira brought this alternative view to light.



Ribeira believes “One thing that has always been clear is that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex like to be in control of their own narrative.”

“One of the driving forces behind their decision to leave the UK was their desire to take charge of their own destiny rather than remain a cog in the well-oiled machine of the Royal Family.”

But, she also believes this leak could turn into a blessing in disguise “There will still be plenty more headlines once the book is officially released so I don’t think the leak will seriously damage their PR strategy.”

“In fact, it might even give them two bites of the cherry - substantial publicity now, in addition to the planned media coverage which will still inevitably result from the official launch.”