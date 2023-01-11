 
entertainment
Wednesday Jan 11 2023
By
Web Desk

Prince Harry’s memoir leak a ‘blessing in disguise’?

By
Web Desk

Wednesday Jan 11, 2023

File Footagee

Prince Harry is reportedly being asked to ‘be more thankful’ with the leak of his memoir since it ‘offers substantial publicity’

The founder of Dauntless PR Luana Ribeira brought this alternative view to light. 

Ribeira believes “One thing that has always been clear is that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex like to be in control of their own narrative.”

“One of the driving forces behind their decision to leave the UK was their desire to take charge of their own destiny rather than remain a cog in the well-oiled machine of the Royal Family.”

But, she also believes this leak could turn into a blessing in disguise “There will still be plenty more headlines once the book is officially released so I don’t think the leak will seriously damage their PR strategy.”

“In fact, it might even give them two bites of the cherry - substantial publicity now, in addition to the planned media coverage which will still inevitably result from the official launch.”

More From Entertainment:

Gwen Stefani lands in hot water over Japanese affiliation comment

Gwen Stefani lands in hot water over Japanese affiliation comment
Drew Barrymore reacts to Michelle Obama’s insight about marriage: Video

Drew Barrymore reacts to Michelle Obama’s insight about marriage: Video
Greece’s last king Constantine II to be buried privately in Athens

Greece’s last king Constantine II to be buried privately in Athens
Michelle Obama explains why the Descendant meant so much to her

Michelle Obama explains why the Descendant meant so much to her
Golden Globe host Jerrod Carmichael calls out HFPA in opening monologue

Golden Globe host Jerrod Carmichael calls out HFPA in opening monologue
Prince Harry's book 'Diana's revenge': 'Spare' compared to Hitler’s Mein Kampf

Prince Harry's book 'Diana's revenge': 'Spare' compared to Hitler’s Mein Kampf
Jerrod Carmichael on hosting Golden Globes 'I'm here because I’m black'

Jerrod Carmichael on hosting Golden Globes 'I'm here because I’m black'
Prince Harry claps back at ‘dangerous lie’ told about his book ‘Spare’

Prince Harry claps back at ‘dangerous lie’ told about his book ‘Spare’
Golden Globe Awards viewers dub Will Smith joke ‘weird’ and ‘cheap’

Golden Globe Awards viewers dub Will Smith joke ‘weird’ and ‘cheap’
Andrew Tate's Twitter following rises even after losing his first court battle

Andrew Tate's Twitter following rises even after losing his first court battle
'House of the Dragon' wins Golden Globes for best TV drama director praises HBO

'House of the Dragon' wins Golden Globes for best TV drama director praises HBO
Prince Harry reveals he watches ‘The Crown’

Prince Harry reveals he watches ‘The Crown’