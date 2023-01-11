 
Showbiz
Rihanna congratulates team 'RRR' for wining its first Golden Globes Award

Rihanna was also nominated in the category of Best Original Song at Golden Globes 2023
Team RRR is receiving greetings from all across the globe for winning their first award at the Golden Globes 2023; singer Rihanna also congratulated the entire team.

A video came out where the Diamonds singer can be seen passing by team RRR’s table at the awards ceremony. The singer took a moment to stop by and congratulate the team while passing by. The gesture took away hearts of many.

Rihanna was also nominated in the category of Best Original Song for her track in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. RRR’s song Natu Natu was also nominated in the same category.

Other songs that were nominated along with the aforementioned songs were: Taylor Swift's Carolina from Where The Crawdads Sing, Ciao Papa from Guillermo del Toro's Pinocchio and Lady Gaga's Hold My Hand from Top Gun: Maverick.

Song Natu Natu is composed by MM Kareenvaani who attended the award show together with SS Rajamouli, Ram Charan and Jr NTR. He got the honour to receive the award at the Golden Globes stage, reports IndiaToday.

