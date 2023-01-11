 
world
Wednesday Jan 11 2023
By
Reuters

US FAA system outage: Which flights, airports were affected?

By
Reuters

Wednesday Jan 11, 2023

A passenger walks past a Delta Airlines plane at a gate at Logan International Airport in Boston, Massachusetts, US, January 3, 2022. — Reuters
A passenger walks past a Delta Airlines plane at a gate at Logan International Airport in Boston, Massachusetts, US, January 3, 2022. — Reuters

LONDON: US flights were slowly beginning to resume departures and a ground stop was lifted after the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) scrambled to fix a system outage overnight that forced a halt to all US departing flights.

Here's what we know so far:

Numbers of flights

- A total of 4,314 flights were delayed within, into or out of the United States as of 1411 GMT, flight tracking website FlightAware showed, without specifying the cause of the delays

- Another 758 flights within, into or out of the country were cancelled

- Some 21,464 flights are scheduled to depart airports in the United States on Wednesday with a carrying capacity of nearly 2.9 million passengers, data from Cirium shows

- American Airlines has the most departures from US airports with 4,819 flights scheduled, followed by Delta Air Lines and Southwest Airlines, the Cirium data showed

International

- The operator of Paris' international airports - Paris Charles de Gaulle and Orly - said it expects delays to flights.

- Virgin Atlantic said some US departures may be affected by the outage and asked customers due to travel on Wednesday to check their flight status.

- Air France, Lufthansa, British Airways and Iberia, which are both owned by IAG, continue to operate flights to and from the United States as normal for now.

- Iberia said it could operate with an alternative system, while the French airline said it was monitoring the situation.

- Scandinavian airline SAS said it is not affected. It has one flight due to land in the United States later on Wednesday. 

More From World:

US flights grounded: FAA says 'safe to land flights'

US flights grounded: FAA says 'safe to land flights'
FAA issues new NOTAM to US airlines

FAA issues new NOTAM to US airlines
Explosion outside Afghan foreign ministry in Kabul causes casualties

Explosion outside Afghan foreign ministry in Kabul causes casualties
US airports rumble back to life after FAA computer outage

US airports rumble back to life after FAA computer outage
Russia to send capsule to rescue crew from ISS

Russia to send capsule to rescue crew from ISS
India has 'undermined Western interest' in Indo Pacific region

India has 'undermined Western interest' in Indo Pacific region
Andrew Tate posts hadith on Twitter after rejection of appeal against arrest

Andrew Tate posts hadith on Twitter after rejection of appeal against arrest
Andrew Tate’s rushed hospital visit for cancer scare? report

Andrew Tate’s rushed hospital visit for cancer scare? report
Storms bring mudslides, evacuations to California with more rain forecast

Storms bring mudslides, evacuations to California with more rain forecast
Australian Cardinal George Pell, acquitted of child sex abuse, dead at 81

Australian Cardinal George Pell, acquitted of child sex abuse, dead at 81
Russia's Wagner mercenaries battle Ukrainian resistance in Soledar's town centre

Russia's Wagner mercenaries battle Ukrainian resistance in Soledar's town centre
Tens of thousands evacuate California storms, with 17 dead

Tens of thousands evacuate California storms, with 17 dead