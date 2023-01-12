 
entertainment
Thursday Jan 12 2023
By
Web Desk

Prince Harry says his Royal 'man piece' froze due to -35 degrees in North Pole

By
Web Desk

Thursday Jan 12, 2023

Prince Harry reveals how his manhood was still dysfunctional during the Royal wedding of Prince William in 2011.

Speaking to Stephen Colbert in a recent interview, the Duke of Sussex reveals how he underestimated the cold in North Pole.

“These amazing veterans were doing a walk to the North Pole, they had all the training, I had none,” he told Colbert. “I turned up thinking, how bad can this be? It’s only the North Pole, it’s only minus 35 degrees.”

The hand-crafted pillow protected “my man-piece, my johnson, my wilson, my todger, my willy,”

“When you’re walking you’re hot and you’re trying not to sweat because the sweat freezes and once it’s numb you don’t know the pain,” he noted.

More From Entertainment:

Jeff Beck, the guitarist who performed with Johnny Depp, dies at 78

Jeff Beck, the guitarist who performed with Johnny Depp, dies at 78

Prince Harry mentions perfume brands used by Princess Diana and King Charles

Prince Harry mentions perfume brands used by Princess Diana and King Charles

Prince Harry's book likely to be inducted into 21st Century Platinum Hall of Fame

Prince Harry's book likely to be inducted into 21st Century Platinum Hall of Fame
Prince Harry's book 'Spare' sells 1.4 million copies

Prince Harry's book 'Spare' sells 1.4 million copies

Brooklyn Beckham, Nicola Peltz 'move in' with Selena Gomez amid Victoria Beckham feud

Brooklyn Beckham, Nicola Peltz 'move in' with Selena Gomez amid Victoria Beckham feud
Kate Middleton 'mistrusted' Meghan Markle for listening to 'only things she wanted to'

Kate Middleton 'mistrusted' Meghan Markle for listening to 'only things she wanted to'
Prince Harry has 'second child syndrome', is 'uncomfortable' by William presence

Prince Harry has 'second child syndrome', is 'uncomfortable' by William presence
Prince Harry is happy Diana 'genes' overpowered Meghan Markle 'genes' in Lili

Prince Harry is happy Diana 'genes' overpowered Meghan Markle 'genes' in Lili
Prince William's silence on godfather's death vindicates Prince Harry's claims?

Prince William's silence on godfather's death vindicates Prince Harry's claims?

Prince Harry life was 'ran' by the Palace, reveals King butler: 'He is right'

Prince Harry life was 'ran' by the Palace, reveals King butler: 'He is right'
Prince Harry 'nasty language' towards Camilla has 'personally hurt' King Charles

Prince Harry 'nasty language' towards Camilla has 'personally hurt' King Charles
Kate Middleton was 'too tall' for 'envious' Meghan Markle, says expert

Kate Middleton was 'too tall' for 'envious' Meghan Markle, says expert