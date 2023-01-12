Prince Harry says his Royal 'man piece' froze due to -35 degrees in North Pole

Prince Harry reveals how his manhood was still dysfunctional during the Royal wedding of Prince William in 2011.

Speaking to Stephen Colbert in a recent interview, the Duke of Sussex reveals how he underestimated the cold in North Pole.

“These amazing veterans were doing a walk to the North Pole, they had all the training, I had none,” he told Colbert. “I turned up thinking, how bad can this be? It’s only the North Pole, it’s only minus 35 degrees.”



The hand-crafted pillow protected “my man-piece, my johnson, my wilson, my todger, my willy,”



“When you’re walking you’re hot and you’re trying not to sweat because the sweat freezes and once it’s numb you don’t know the pain,” he noted.

