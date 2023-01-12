 
Thursday Jan 12 2023
Prince Harry mentions perfume brands used by Princess Diana and King Charles

Thursday Jan 12, 2023

Prince Harry mentions perfume brands used by Princess Diana and King Charles

Prince Harry has said his mother's perfume helped him cope with her death.

In his book titled 'Spare', Harry discussed the death of Princess Diana in a car crash in Paris in 1997, at the age of 36, when he was 12 years old.

The Duke of Sussex revealed that his therapist urged him to reflect on what he remembered about his mother, including “bedtimes in Kensington Palace,” when he’d go from “inhaling her perfume” to then “lying in bed”.

He said that during one of his therapy sessions, he brought “a bottle of Mummy’s favourite perfume to the office,” before explaining how he felt when smelling it.

“First, by Van Cleef & Arpels. At the start of our session, I lifted the lid, took a deep sniff. Like a tab of LSD,” he wrote.

Harry explained, “I read somewhere that smell is our oldest sense, and that fitted with what I experienced in that moment, images rising from what felt like the most primal part of my brain.”

He also talked about the night before his mother’s death and how his father’s signature scent was quite noticeable that evening.

“He (King Charles) was always sniffing things. Food, roses, our hair,” he wrote. “He must’ve been a bloodhound in another life. Maybe he took all of those sniffs because it was hard to smell anything over his personal scent. Eau Sauvage.”

He also noted how his father’s cologne actually made him think of his late mother.


